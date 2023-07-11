Ukraine is already, ‘de facto’, in NATO. This was stated by the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelensky. “Our weapons are the weapons of the Alliance. Our values ​​are what the Alliance believes in,” Zelensky said in his usual evening speech, hours before the Vilnius summit.

The Ukrainian president stressed the importance of the summit in Lithuania he indicated that the Ukrainian authorities are working to create the “algorithm” that guarantees their entry into NATO. “Ukraine is on the eve of Vilnius. The NATO summit could be exactly what our country, the entire Alliance and global security need,” she said. “We are working very hard these days! More actively than ever and although this work is almost one hundred percent behind the scenes, it is no less important than what is done in public,” she continued. “We continue to work on the wording, on the specific words that confirm it, but we are already aware that Ukraine will be part of the Alliance and we are working on defining the algorithm to achieve membership as clearly and quickly as possible” .

Zelensky acknowledged that there are “different positions”, but “it is clear that Ukraine deserves to be in the Alliance. Not now, that there is war, but a clear gesture is needed and we need it now”, he said . In this sense, he stressed “the majority of the Alliance is clearly with us”.

Zelensky will be present in Vilnius. During his stay in the Lithuanian capital, bilateral meetings of various levels are planned – with representatives of Europe, USA, Canada, Japan. “The priorities are absolutely obvious: air defense for our cities, for all communities across the country. We are working on creating a full-fledged air shield. Of course, we will talk about other aspects of protecting life and our safety common,” he stressed.

The date of the summit, “which is now unthinkable without Ukraine, corresponds to the 503rd day of a full-scale war. This says a lot about our strength – the strength of the Ukrainian people, which in the conditions of such a war, after so so many battles and days has the strength without which the security of Europe simply cannot be imagined”.