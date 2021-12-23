The panorama of Atlético Madrid at the time was unmistakable. As they lost, he lost no one. With pride, with pride, with the solemnity of the anti-heroes present among the pages of the Greeks and the inevitability of the characters from a South American novel. Miguel García Vizcaíno, one of the most respected creatives in Spanish marketing, argued that there were two brands in the world for which the path to take in an advertisement was clear. One was Coca-Cola, the other was this Madrid club crushed by the hegemonic power of Real, raised in its shadow and definitively convinced to live as a subordinate.