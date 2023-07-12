NATO summit in Vilnius

The assessment of the NATO summit for Zelensky and his Ukraine can be judged as positive. The G7 has substantially armored Kiev with a system of guarantees and protections pending NATO membership which will take place only after the end of the war.



“Kiev has never been so close,” said Secretary General Stoltenberg at the end of the Vilnius summit. President Zelensky therefore accepts the result and recognizes the line of the allies, but adds that “nothing counts as membership”.

Yesterday the controversy flared up with the strong protests of the Ukrainian leader who expressed his perplexity at the lack of a certain date indicating Ukraine’s entry into NATO. One photo, more than the others, summed up Zelensky’s moment of stalemate and isolation.

In fact, during the greetings of the other western partners, the president-fighter remained alone and watched, with no one extending their arms to him.

