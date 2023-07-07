At the NATO summit in Vilnius “I expect allied leaders to agree on a package of three elements, to bring theUkraine closer to NATO“. Says the secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenbergat a press conference in Brussels in view of the NATO summit in Vilnius, where the members will also discuss 3 new plans for the defense of the Alliance, with the involvement of 300,000 soldiers.

In Lithuania “we will also take other big steps to strengthen our defense and deterrence, with three new regional defense plans, to counter the two biggest threats to our Alliance, Russia and terrorism”, he underlines. “We will have a plan for the North, the Atlantic and the Arctic, a plan for the Centre, which will cover Central Europe and the Baltic, and another for the Mediterranean and the Black Sea. To execute these plans we will put 300 thousand soldiers in a readiness staffincluding substantial air and naval combat forces,” he concludes.

Ukraine Chapter: “First of all, we will agree on a multi-year assistance program, to ensure full interoperability between the Armed Forces of Ukraine and NATO. Furthermore, we will strengthen our political ties by establishing the NATO-Ukraine Council and, thirdly, I expect all leaders will reaffirm that Ukraine will become a member of NATO“, He says.

“The allies – continues Stoltenberg – have promised 500 million euros for basic needs, such as fuel, medical supplies, demining equipment”, he continues, explaining that the allies “will help build the security and defense sector, even with military hospitals. We will help Ukraine make the transition from Soviet-era to NATO standards and means President Volodymyr Zelensky will join us for the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council, which will be a platform for consultations and decisions in crises. We will all sit as equals to address common security concerns,” he said. NATO will decide at the Vilnius summit to set up a NATO-Ukraine Councilwhich will help “the 31 allies, I hope 32 soon, and Kiev” to decide “together”, as “equals”, what to do, and “the first meeting will be held next week” in the Lithuanian capital, explains the secretary general.

Next week “NATO heads of state and government will meet at a critical moment for transatlantic security”, while the “war of aggression led by Russia continues to rage: for 500 days Moscow has brought death and destruction to the heart of the “Europe, seeking to destroy Ukraine and divide NATO. Our summit will send a clear message: NATO stands together and Russian aggression will not pay. We will make Ukraine even stronger and outline a vision for its future “, he points out.