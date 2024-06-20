While NATO awaits Jens Stoltenberg’s successor, after the agreement with Orban’s Hungary the last obstacle to the nomination of Mark Rutte as secretary general of the Atlantic Alliance should also fall. In fact, an announcement from Romanian president Klaus Ioannis, the other candidate for succession, is expected today, and the media is speculating on his withdrawal from the race. “There will be more on NATO tomorrow – Ioannis told journalists yesterday in a press conference in Bucharest with the President of the Republic Sergio Mattarella -. I will present the issue first to the Supreme Council of National Defense, then to the public”.

In March, announcing his candidacy, the Romanian president said: “It is time” for the country, which joined the Atlantic Alliance in 2004, to “assume an even greater responsibility within the Euro-Atlantic leadership”.

Hungarian Prime Minister Vitkor on Tuesday Orban had given his green light to Dutchman Rutte with a post on: “We agreed with the NATO Secretary General that no Hungarian personnel will take part in the Alliance’s activities in Ukraine and no Hungarian funds will be used to support them. Our next step this week was to ensure that this agreement can stand to the test of time. Prime Minister Mark Rutte has confirmed his full support for this agreement and will continue to do so. In light of this commitment, Hungary is ready to support him at the helm of NATO.” The Dutchman is expected to be nominated at next month’s Washington summit and take over from Stoltenberg from October.