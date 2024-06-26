NATO: Rutte appointed new secretary general

The North Atlantic Council has decided to appoint Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte as the next Secretary General of NATO, succeeding Jens Stoltenberg. Rutte will take over his duties from October 1, when Stoltenberg’s mandate expires after ten years at the helm of the Alliance.

Rutte: “An honor to lead NATO, the heart of our defense”

“It is a great honor to be appointed Secretary General of NATO. The Alliance is and will remain the cornerstone of our collective security. Leading this organization is a responsibility I do not take lightly. I am grateful to all allies for placing their trust in me. I look forward to taking up the role with great vigor in October, as successor to Jens Stoltenberg, who has provided NATO with exceptional leadership over the last 10 years and for whom I have always had great admiration.” He writes it on X Mark Rutte.