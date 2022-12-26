The parents of the newborn have assured that they have made that promise since the group stage of the World Cup. The baby was born just before Argentina became champions.

He has three names and his date of birth will be remembered by many. Lionel Enzo Julian Altamirano was born on Sunday 18 December at 10:22 am, two hours before the Argentina national team took the field to play the Qatar 2022 World Cup final against France.

She couldn’t be sure that the Albiceleste would win, but mum Camila Iribarren decided to take a risk and keep the promise she made when Argentina took the field against Mexico. “Enzo Julián would have been called like the two players who grew up in River Plate. That was already defined. But Lionel added it because of the promise I made. If Argentina become champions, we will put Lionel as the first name”, this is the vow made at the time and revealed in a dialogue with Telenueve. See also Sinner, the race over: Tsitsipas overcomes him 3-0 and wins the semifinal

As confirmed by Enzo Altamirano, father of the child, the newborn bears the names of three players who led the country to the top in Qatar: Lionel Messi, Enzo Fernández and Julián Álvarez. With the consecration of the national team as world champion, many parents in this period have decided to warm up their albiceleste passion and to name their children after one of the players of the “Scaloneta”.

