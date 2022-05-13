War in Ukraine, Turkey veto on the entry of Finland and Sweden. Lavrov, the EU has become an “aggressive and belligerent” actor in the wake of NATO

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said Turkey “is not in favor” of Finland and Sweden joining NATO. As a member of the Atlantic Alliance, Ankara could veto the entry of the two countries. “We are closely following the developments concerning Sweden and Finland, but we are not in favor,” Erdogan told reporters.

The leader of the pentagon Lloyd Austin had a telephone conversation with the Russian defense minister Sergey Shoigu during which he called for a swift ceasefire in Ukraine and highlighted the importance of preserving communication channels. The Pentagon says so. This is the first call since the beginning of the war in Ukraine.



Ukraine: Scholz urges Putin, cease fire “as soon as possible” – The German Chancellor, Olaf Scholz, urged the Russian President, Vladimir Putin, to a ceasefire “as soon as possible” in Ukraine, rejecting the Kremlin leader’s accusations of the “spread of Nazism” in the country. The German Chancellor, according to the statement from Berlin at the end of the 75-minute conversation between the two leaders, also reminded the Russian president of Moscow’s “special responsibility” for world food supply, “particularly under pressure due to the war “in Ukraine.

Putin told Scholz that Ukraine is blocking peace negotiations – Russian President Vladimir Putin told German Chancellor Olaf Scholz, with whom he had a telephone conversation, that Ukraine is blocking peace negotiations. The Kremlin reports. Putin also reiterated that civilians trapped in Mariupol’s Azovstal steel plant are being held hostage by Ukrainian forces.

Ukraine: Lavrov, the EU has become an “aggressive and belligerent” actor in the wake of NATO – Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov accused the European Union of transforming itself into an “aggressive and belligerent” actor in the wake of NATO with the conflict in Ukraine. “The EU has evolved from a constructive economic platform, as it was created, to an aggressive and belligerent actor who already shows his ambitions far beyond the European continent”, said Sergei Lavrov during a conference. print from Dushanbe, Tajikistan. Therefore “Kiev’s desire to become a member of the European Union is not insignificant”. Lavrov accused the Europeans of running “exactly on the path already traced by NATO and will become an appendage”.