In an “increasingly uncertain” world, NATO confirmed its “unity” at the Vilnius summit, making decisions “up to” the “difficult” times we are living in. Thus the Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, in a press conference at the end of the summit in the Lithuanian capital. The Vilnius summit, you stated, “was not a NATO summit like any other. The Russian aggression against Ukraine and the domino of consequences that the conflict has provoked have, in this year and a half, called into question many of our certainties”.

Read also

But, “in this increasingly uncertain world, this summit succeeded in reaffirming one of the certainties, which is the unity of the Atlantic alliance, the determination of all allies to defend their values, to defend the rules of international law, without which none of us would be safe. And defending international law and common security is also the best way we have to defend the security of our citizens.”

The Vilnius summit, continued the prime minister, “is being held at an exceptional historical moment. She could not fail to take decisions that were worthy of this time in terms of deterrence and defense, through measures that include new regional defense plans and relative forces in a state of maximum readiness. Italy has supported and supports the ongoing adaptations, as shown by the important contributions that Italy offers throughout the eastern flank and in the Mediterranean”, he said again.

As for theItaly has “claimed” its “role in the Alliance” and “asked for more attention to the southern flank”, because “everything that happens has repercussions on other quadrants”, especially in Africa, where the ongoing war in Ukraine has significant repercussions.

For Italy it is “important to continue investing to strengthen our industry, our defense capabilities. Our freedom has a cost: this is worth reminding those who would like us to demobilize, because what is invested in defense returns ten, a hundred times as much in terms of ability to defend one’s national interests “, Meloni said again.

“And those who say that we must demobilize and at the same time denounce certain interferences – he continued – must understand that the two things do not go together. We want to be a nation and we believe that Europe and our partners must be capable of defending as much their national interests as possible and this is also done with the ability to defend oneself”.

“I am happy with the important steps forward we have made in terms of security guarantees for Ukraine”, underlined the Prime Minister. “This is a precondition for peace – he explained – if we don’t understand this, if we don’t understand that the Ukrainians will tend to never fully trust what can be defined in a negotiating table, and therefore there needs to be guarantees, it means that we are not able to work on the subject of peace”.