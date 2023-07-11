Meloni sees Erdogan, industrial and defense investments at the center of the bilateral agreement

During the bilateral meeting between the prime minister, Giorgia Meloni, and the Turkish president, Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, (which lasted 50 minutes), the two presidents, according to Italian sources, they addressed the issue of investments in the industrial and defense sectors, and confirmed the objective of a further boost in economic relations, to reach an exchange of 30 billion euros.



Erdogan invites Meloni to Ankara

Erdogan, during the bilateral meeting that the two leaders had on the sidelines of the work of the NATO summit in Vilnius, invited Giorgia Meloni to Ankara. Meloni emphasized the strategy for the Mediterranean and the fight against illegal immigration and confirmed his interest in collaborating in various sectors.

Erdogan to Meloni: “I appreciate Italy’s role in the Mediterranean”

According to reports, Erdogan “appreciated Italy’s role in the Mediterranean scenario”. The Italian premier and the leader of Ankara, the same sources specify, “had a long and fruitful meeting”. The face-to-face between the two leaders, accompanied by the delegations, lasted about 50 minutes, “confirming the intense relations between the two countries”.

Erdogan: “We will continue strong cooperation with Italy”

“Turkey will continue its strong cooperation with Italy with which it is allied in NATO”. Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan wrote on Twitter after a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni on the sidelines of the Atlantic Alliance summit underway in Vilnius, Lithuania.

