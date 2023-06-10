Monday kicks off the largest NATO exercise, the ‘Air Defender 23’which will see the participation of 250 military aircraft from 25 countries to practice in German airspace. The goal is to prepare for a conflict in Europe. At the defensive military exercise, which will be held from June 12 to 23, the United States, Germany and Türkiye will also participate.

“The forces of 25 nations are ready to launch this military exercise on Monday,” German air force chief Lieutenant General Ingo Gerhartz told a press conference. The United States has sent over 100 aircraft and two thousand troops to Germany for the exercise.