Born, a maxi exercise announced. “Show of force against Russia”

Too many wars in progress at the same time are bringing a large state of agitation at level worldand the latest initiative decided by Born it goes precisely in this direction. “Let's prepare for the unexpected“said a spokesperson for the alliance. It's called Steadfast Defender and it will be – we read in Il Giornale – the greatest exercise never organized by NATO since the end of the Cold War. In 2024, from the end of January to the end of May, massive joint maneuvers will take place aimed at discouraging a possible new Russian aggression in Eastern Europe. The Atlantic Alliance plans to mobilize about 90 thousand soldiers while the exercise itself will be based on the organization's new defense plans.

The objective of the operations – continues Il Giornale – is to demonstrate that we are capable of deploying forces from North America and elsewhere in the Alliance for strengthen there defense of Europe. Pending further indiscretions, which should emerge over the next few hours, the bulk of the exercise will be held in the quadrant Germany-Poland-Balticor where the Suwalki Corridor is located, one of the weakest points of the alliance with respect to a possible Russian offensive (it is the narrow strip of land that separates the Russian exclave of Kaliningrad to Belarus). “It will be a clear demonstration of our unity and transatlantic force and our determination.”

