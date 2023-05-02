The `Lecce Club Parlamento 1985´ association is promoted by the Salento parliamentarians

The victory against Udinese restored serenity to Lecce. The yellow and red team is now + 4 points from the relegation zone e Marco Baroni he is grilling the team in view of the midweek match against Juventus at the Allianz. Meanwhile, today the president Saverio Sticchi Damiani welcomed the birth of the `Lecce Club Parlamento 1985´ which was presented in the press conference room of the Chamber of Deputies in Rome. These are the declarations of the Apulian patron: «A wonderful initiative, a joy and a reason for great satisfaction to be here with you. I see it as a recognition of the fact that with our management, for eight years, we have been trying to propose the idea of ​​a cheese linked to the territory and made of transparency, fairness and sustainability».

The note «The association `Lecce Club Parlamento 1985´ promoted by the Salento MPs Hon. Andrea Caroppo (FI), Hon. Saverio Congedo (Fdi), Hon. Salvatore Di Mattina (Lega), Hon. Leonardo Donno (M5S), Sen. Roberto Marti (Lega), Hon. Claudio Stefanazzi (PD), Sen. Antonio Trevisi (M5S), is a non-profit organization – reads a note – and takes its name from the year of the first historic promotion of Lecce to the top flight of the Italian championship, namely `1985´, precisely in consideration of the importance that it has derived for Salento and Puglia not only from a sporting point of view, but also from a social, economic and territorial promotion point of view». As reported by the La Presse agency, the `Lecce Club Parlamento 1985´ – which can include MPs, government officials, former MPs, employees and collaborators of Parliament, the Presidency of the Council of Ministers and ministries in service or in retirement – pursues, as stated in its statute, “the aim of promoting the sporting passion for Lecce Calcio and promoting the social, economic and tourist development of Salento through the presence of Lecce Calcio in the top Italian football leagues and promoting events to keep alive the values ​​of sport. See also Inter, proposed Koulibaly in defense. But with that engagement...

«Today Lecce – we read again – in its race for the seasonal goal of a historic salvation in Serie A can count on a little more support that comes from the Italian Parliament. At Lecce, through its president Sticchi Damiani, the Salento parliamentarians have not only wished a big good luck for this last glimpse of the championship, congratulating them on the exceptional work done». At the end of the press conference, the president of Lecce gave away the celebratory shirt of the season and then signed the first historic banner of the Lecce Club Parlamento 1985.

May 2, 2023

