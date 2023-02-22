Home page World

A baby was born in Syria under rubble after the earthquake. The girl was still attached to her dead mother’s umbilical cord. Now the baby has a new family.

Djindiris – The story moved the world. After the catastrophic earthquake in Turkey and Syria, the fate of a little girl brought a little bit of hope despite all the tragedy. The newborn was the only family member to survive the earthquake. For a long time it was unclear how the “miracle baby” would continue. After a DNA test, his aunt and her husband adopted him. Relatives are still concerned.

Born in the rubble: Happy ending for earthquake “miracle baby”?

The baby was born under the rubble seven hours after the earthquake. The mother died shortly after giving birth. A rescuer cut the umbilical cord with a knife and eventually pulled the child out of the rubble. A video circulated online of a man carrying away a naked, dust-covered baby with the remains of his umbilical cord still hanging from his belly amidst the rubble.

At the hospital, staff gave the little girl the name Aja. “Just an hour longer and it would have died,” said a treating doctor. It was hypothermic and had some broken ribs.

“It broke my heart” – the clinic’s chief physician finds it difficult to say goodbye to “miracle baby”.

“I wish her a comfortable life with her new family,” said the head of the clinic where Aja was treated until a few days ago. Saying goodbye to the baby was difficult for him, says Chalid Attija. “It broke my heart.” The child is now in good health. According to Attija, the responsible authorities had a DNA test done to prove that the aunt is actually related to the little one. The new adoptive parents renamed her Afraa – that was the name of the girl’s deceased mother.

Earthquake in Turkey and Syria: Family of for “miracle baby” lost everything themselves

The “miracle baby” was adopted by his aunt and her husband. “She will be like one of my own children. I will do everything for her,” said the new adoptive father, Chalil Sawadi, of the dpa. Aunt and uncle had four daughters and two sons themselves. The family lost their house in the devastating earthquake and have recently been living in a tent.

Relative doesn’t believe in happy ending for little girl

However, a distant relative, who asked not to be named for security reasons, sees no happy ending in the adoption. The aunt’s 34-year-old husband belongs to a Turkish-backed rebel group that controls Afrin and the surrounding areas. He was therefore given the right of priority to the child, which according to the relatives would be better off with his grandfather, who is still alive. The relatives are worried that the adoptive parents would have taken in the child out of selfishness. The girl’s story had aroused sympathy around the world, and many people offered to donate to the little one. And in the end, those who have custody of the child would possibly have the private help, so the concern.

Baby born under rubble should be kidnapped

Activists at the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights warned last week that Ankara-backed militias that control Afrin and the surrounding area had repeatedly attempted to kidnap the girl from the clinic. Accordingly, the armed militias promised to profit from it. The hospital manager declined to comment on the attempted kidnapping. According to the activists, he is said to have been attacked himself.

After years of civil war, Syria is fragmented into areas controlled by different forces. In everyday life, many Syrians are at the mercy of the bitter power struggles between the militias and with the government in Damascus. This fragmentation is currently making it enormously difficult, for example, to deliver aid to the earthquake areas. (dpa/ml)