From rising star of Italian tennis to enfant prodige of German football. There was a time when Nicolò Tresoldi, the striker from Hannover, shone on clay, with his racket in his hands, together with Luca Nardi, the current number 132 in the world in the ATP ranking. Meanwhile he also played football, his other great passion. But it was only in 2017, when he moved from Umbria to Lower Saxony following his mother, a hostess at Hanover airport, that he began to establish himself as a footballer. A modern centre-forward, he loves attacking depth and knows how to score in any way, from headers to penalties. With the Hannover 96 shirt, one of the noble decays of German football, he is forging ahead, protagonist with two goals and three assists in the first five games of this Bundesliga 2, the second series. And on Friday evening he could make his debut with the Germany Under 21 national team, quick to snatch him from football Italy, which has never called him up yet, even if for the future the blue could still represent a temptation.