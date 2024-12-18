Named José Luis Mato Sanmartín, but known simply as Joselu. And born in the German city of Stuttgart, but with Galician blood running through his veins. Now he plays for Al-Gharafa Sports Club, although if he is known for something it is for having given so many good moments to the team. real Madridsuch as going to the Champions League semi-final, or having been one of the stars of ‘La Roja’ in the Eurocup.

From Germany to Pontevedra

Stuttgart This is what his birth certificate says and the reason is that the striker’s parents were there for work reasons. What’s more, Joselu was in Germany during his first years of life, and even started going to school there. However, at four years old the whole family would pack their bags and return to Galicia.

Located one hour from Vigo, the small town of Silleda He saw Joselu grow up and it was there in Pontevedra where he would discover his passion for sports. Of course, what few know is that his first steps were not as a striker, but as a goalkeeper.

Stuttgart | Source: Istock

Nature and heritage

Belonging to the Deza Region, Silleda is a town in the province of Pontevedra with barely 9,000 inhabitants. This rural municipality stands out for its tourist potential, especially for its lush forests, for its Romanesque churches and monasteries.

One of its great attractions and the reason why it receives a large part of tourism is the Fervenza do Toxa waterfall. Being one of the most spectacular in the territory, it has a free fall of 70 meters and is home to great landscape value.

Fervenza do Toxa | Source: Istock

In addition, another of the obligatory stops in the area is to know the Lourenzio de Carboeiro Monastery. Romanesque in style and from the 22nd century, it is one of the most representative monuments of Silleda.

Even in this area it is also possible to find archaeological remainssuch as the Mámao da Chousa Nova or the forts of San Mamede and Troiriz.

Monastery of San Lourenzio de Carboeiro | Source: Istock