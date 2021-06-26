Caixa Econômica Federal paid this Saturday (June 26, 2021) the 3rd installment of emergency aid for those born in August and does not belong of Bolsa Família. The benefit will be in installments from R$150 to R$375, depending on the family composition. here is the whole (679 KB) of the full payment schedule.

How does the calendar work?

Payments depend on whether the beneficiary participates in Bolsa Família or not.

For those who are not from Bolsa Família, Caixa deposits the aid through credit in a digital savings account. The beneficiary can use the amount that falls in this account to pay slips and also to make purchases with the virtual card. But you need to wait to withdraw the cash benefit.

There are 2 calendars. One for the deposit and one for withdrawals. Both depend on the beneficiary’s birthday:

As the money is made available 1st by digital means, there is no need to go in person to the agency to receive the benefit, just to withdraw the money – and following the dates of the withdrawal calendar.

For those who are part of Bolsa Família: Emergency aid is only paid if it is greater than the benefit to which the person would be entitled under Bolsa Família. In these cases, emergency aid replaces Bolsa Família on a temporary basis.

The payment date depends on the final number of the NIS (Social Registration Number). After the deposit, the beneficiary will be able to make the withdrawal.

Here is the schedule for the payment of emergency aid for those who are part of Bolsa Família:

What is the value of the installments?

Under the new design, the government will pay 4 installments – from R$ 150 to R$ 375 – to 45.6 million people. Here’s the division:

BRL 150 – who lives alone;

who lives alone; BRL 250 – families with more than one member;

families with more than one member; BRL 375 – women who are the sole providers of their families.

The expectation is that the federal government will extend the benefit. According to President Jair Bolsonaro, emergency aid will have more “two or 3 installments”.

Who is entitled?

Only those who were entitled to the aid in December 2020 will receive the new aid in 2021. In other words, in this 2nd payment phase, it will not be possible to apply for the benefit or make a new registration. Only those who have already registered for the 2020 benefits will be able to receive this year.

A worker dismissed after December 2020 will not be able to access emergency assistance, only unemployment insurance. The consultation to verify if the person is entitled to the benefit can be made by the Ministry of Citizenship system or not Caixa’s website dedicated to emergency assistance.

