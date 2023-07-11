Green light from Turkey to Sweden’s candidacy for NATO membership. It is to announce it NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenbergat a press conference in Vilnius on the eve of the Alliance summit and after “a constructive meeting” with Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The accession protocol will be sent “to the Grand National Assembly”, the Turkish Parliament, “as soon as possible”, he explains.

“I just had a constructive meeting with President Erdogan and Prime Minister Kristersson. I am pleased to announce that President Erdogan has agreed to transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible. And to work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification”, Stoltenberg’s words.

“The memorandum concluded a year ago at the Madrid summit has given its results. It has contributed to our fight against terrorism. It has ensured more security for Turkey and a stronger NATO. Since our agreement in Madrid, Sweden and Turkey worked closely to address the security issues posed” by Ankara. “As part of this process, Sweden amended its constitution, changed its laws, significantly expanded its counter-terrorism cooperation against the PKK and resumed arms exports to Turkey“, continues the NATO secretary general.

“The cooperation between Sweden and Turkey in the fight against terrorism will continue after the accession” of Stockholm to NATO. “Turkey and Sweden agreed today to establish a new bilateral security agreement. NATO will also significantly step up its work in this area. The completion of Sweden’s NATO accession process is a historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical time. Sweden’s accession makes us all stronger and more secure,” he said.