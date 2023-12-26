There Foreign Affairs Committee of the Turkish Parliament today said the first yes to Sweden's membership in NATO. The Swedish Foreign Minister, Tobias Billstrom, celebrated this vote on social media, recalling that now “the next step” is necessary, that is, the ratification in the Chamber of the accession treaty that Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan sent to Parliament in October after having paralyzed the process for over a year, denouncing Sweden's lack of collaboration in the fight against Kurdish groups which he considers terrorists. At the moment the vote in Parliament has not yet been scheduled.

Erdogan's approval in July

The green light from Turkish President Erdogan for Sweden's membership in NATO arrived on 10 July. The announcement was made by NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg. “I am pleased to announce that President Erdogan has agreed to transmit the accession protocol for Sweden to the Grand National Assembly as soon as possible. And to work closely with the Assembly to ensure ratification,” Stoltenberg said. But what did Erdogan achieve to give the green light to Stockholm's entry into the Alliance? The answer is in Stoltenberg's own words.

“The memorandum concluded a year ago at the Madrid summit has given its results – he said – It has made a contribution in our fight against terrorism. It has guaranteed more security for Turkey and a stronger NATO. Since our agreement in Madrid, Sweden and Turkey have worked closely to address the security issues raised by Ankara. “As part of this process, Sweden has amended its Constitution, changed its laws, significantly expanded its counter-terrorism cooperation against the PKK and resumed arms exports to Turkey,” the secretary general of NATO.

“Cooperation between Sweden and Turkey in the fight against terrorism will continue after Stockholm's membership” of NATO. “Turkey and Sweden have agreed to establish a new bilateral security agreement. NATO will also significantly intensify its work in this area. The completion of Sweden's accession process to NATO is a historic step that benefits the security of all NATO allies at this critical moment. Sweden's membership makes us all stronger and safer.”

Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson, on the sidelines of the NATO summit in Vilnius, had therefore underlined that Europe and Turkey have “close ties. We are promoting closer ties, modernizing the Customs Union, producing better results on visa regulation, etc. It is fertile ground for closer cooperation.” The revision of the Customs Union is one of the quid pro quos requested by Erdogan in exchange for the green light for Sweden's membership of NATO.