Italy is 24th among NATO allies in the ratio between defense expenditure and GDP. According to the estimates released today by the Atlantic Alliance in view of the Vilnius summit, our country should spend 1.46% of its GDP on defense this year, 0.54 percentage points less than the 2% which should become the new “minimum” for member states, as reiterated by Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg.

The country that spends the most on defense today is Poland, at 3.9% of GDP, more (as a percentage) than the US itself (3.49%). Worse than Italywhich, as Defense Minister Guido Crosetto said, is struggling to reach the 2% target set in 2014 in Wales, also due to the constraints imposed by the stability pact, only Canada (1.38%), Slovenia (1.35%), Turkey (1.31%), Spain (1.26%), Belgium (1.13%) and Luxembourg (0.72%). 11 countries are above 2%: in addition to Poland and the USA, Greece, Estonia, Lithuania, Finland, Romania, Hungary, Latvia, the United Kingdom, Slovakia. France is at 1.9%, Germany at 1.57%. Data from Iceland is missing.

In 2023, NATO’s European allies and Canada will increase defense spending by 8.3%, says Stoltenberg. At the NATO summit in Vilinius, he says, “I expect leaders to support the action plan for defense production, to aggregate demand, increase capacity and increase interoperability. To do all this, we must invest more. At the summit, Allies should set out more ambitious defense investment, with a commitment to invest a minimum of 2% of GDP each year on defense.”

“Today – he continues – we publish new estimates of defense spending in 2023: there will be a new increase of 8.3%, between the European allies and Canada. It is the largest increase in decades and the ninth consecutive year of increases in our defense spending. European allies and Canada will have invested over US$450 billion more since we agreed our defense investment pledge in 2014,” Wales. In 2014 “only three allies spent 2% of GDP on defense”, while “this year 11 allies meet or exceed the target. We expect this number to increase significantly next year”, he concludes.