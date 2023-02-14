Day of meetings for defense minister, Guido Crosetto, today and tomorrow in Brussels to participate in the Atlantic Council in Defense Ministers format held at the NATO Headquarters. Upon his arrival, the minister met with US Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin. A new, important opportunity for discussion between Italy and the USA to confirm their common commitment to face the new international challenges and help Ukraine and its people to defend themselves.

This was followed by an interview with the Norwegian Defense Minister, Bjørn Arild Gram, focused on cooperation between the Armed Forces of Italy and Norway, also within NATO. Crosetto also met his Croatian colleague Mario Banožić. Among the topics covered, the international situation, stability and security in the Balkans and cooperation in the defense sector. At the opening, the minister took part in the informal session of meetings which was attended, in addition to the secretary general of NATO, Jens Stoltenberg, the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy and vice president of the Commission of European Union, Josep Borrell, and the Minister of Defense of Ukraine, Oleksii Reznikov.

The minister wanted to reiterate to Secretary Stoltenberg that cohesion, union and solidarity among allies are “our center of gravity” and confirmed that Italy will continue to support Ukraine with conviction in defending its territorial integrity and independence. On the sidelines of the ministerial, Crosetto also met his Polish colleague Mariusz Blaszczak. A useful comparison on the strengthening of NATO’s Eastern Flank where Italy is engaged, together with the allies, with over 2,000 soldiers. Before the start of the meeting, the defense ministers observed a minute’s silence in honor of the peoples of Turkey and Syria affected by the earthquake.