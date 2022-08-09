American President Joe Biden today signed the ratification document of the accession of Sweden and Finland to NATO, after the favorable vote of the Senate. It is a “watershed moment for the Alliance, for greater security stability not only in Europe and the United States, but throughout the world,” Biden said, speaking alongside the Swedish and Finnish ambassadors.

“At a time when Putin’s Russia destroys peace and security in Europe, as autocrats challenge the foundations of a rules-based order, the strength of the transatlantic alliance and American commitment to NATO is more important. than ever “, added the president quoted by The Hill site.

The United States is the 23rd of the 30 NATO members to have ratified the entry of Sweden and Finland into NATO, a step triggered by the Russian military aggression against Ukraine. The US Senate approved the accession of the two countries with 95 votes in favor and one against.