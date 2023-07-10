“The time is not right for an invitation to Ukrainefor concrete steps towards accession”. This was stated on the eve of the Vilnius summit by a source from the German governmentunderlining that from Germany’s point of view it is necessary to focus on helping Kiev in its battle against Russia and to intensify the partnership with Ukraine through a NATO-Ukraine Council.

For its part, the general secretary of the Atlantic Alliance, Jens Stoltenberg it is said to be “absolutely certain” that “unity and a strong message” about Kiev’s future membership will come from NATO, he explained in a press conference with Lithuanian president Gitanas Nauseda today.

Volodymyr Zelensky will participate in the inaugural meeting of the NATO-Ukraine Council which will take place on July 12 on the sidelines of the Atlantic Alliance summitStoltenberg then announced: “We will also strengthen our political ties, President Zelensky will join us for the inaugural meeting of the new NATO-Ukraine council,” said the secretary general.

“Following intense negotiations, NATO allies have reached a consensus to remove the MAP from Ukraine’s accession path,” he writes on social media. the Foreign Minister of Ukraine, Dmytro Kuleba, referring to the “membership action plan” which is a process by which the Alliance enters into negotiations with candidate members on issues of a political, economic, defense and security nature. “I applaud this long-awaited decision which shortens our path towards NATO – adds Kuleba – it is also the best time to clarify the invitation to Ukraine to become a member”.