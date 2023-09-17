From 13 October 2011 to 17 October 2014 he held the position of Commander of the Naval Academy. From 3 November 2014 to 26 June 2016 he was head of the Joint Forces Command for Special Forces operations. On 19 October 2021 the Council of Ministers promoted him to the rank of admiral and appointed him Chief of Defense Staff. Now he has nominated her as president of the NATO Military Committee.

“I am happy and proud of the election of Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone as the next president of the NATO Military Committee. A victory resulting from great teamwork at all levels of Italy,” Tajani announced on Twitter.

Minister Crosetto said he was “particularly satisfied and proud that, in Oslo, the NATO Chiefs of Defense appointed Admiral Giuseppe Cavo Dragone as successor to the current ‘Chairman’ of the Military Committee of the Atlantic Alliance, Admiral Robert Bauer. A decision that was taken by an overwhelming majority, despite the continuing hostility of some Alliance countries, and which, in any case, testifies to the exceptional profile of the Italian candidacy and Italy’s role in the fundamental support provided to the Atlantic Alliance and in the international scenario”.