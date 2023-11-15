The lifeless body of a seventy-year-old woman was found late this afternoon, Wednesday 15 November, in Bormida, along the riverbed in the Pian Soprano area. Based on the very first findings, it could be a seventy-three-year-old resident in the town not far from the place of discovery. The death could have been caused by an illness or an accidental fall. The police and firefighters are present on site (intervening with a team from Cairo to proceed with the recovery of the body), and the arrival of the magistrate on duty is awaited for the findings and investigations of the case.