Borja Fernández took advantage of his social networks to pull irony. And it is that, in his debut back to Real Valladolid joining the technical staff of Promesas, LaLiga integrity managers decided to “give” the former Blanquivioleta footballer a talk about fixing and betting in the world of football. A paradoxical fact, after everything that happened about three years ago in the one baptized as ‘Operation Oikos’, which led to the arrest of the Galician (In addition to other familiar faces, such as Raúl Bravo, Carlos Aranda, Íñigo López or Samu Saiz).

“Today I have returned to my club. Words are unnecessary, but not the anecdote: As it could not be otherwise in the script of my geek life, it has been the day chosen by the integrity managers of LaLiga to give us a talk about bets and fixes. IN MY FIRST DAY. C’est I saw her, “said Borja through his official Twitter account.