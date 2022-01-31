Protagonist together with Massimo Ambrosini de ‘L’ABiCi del Derby’, the format that DAZN the former Nerazzurri midfielder proposes starting today for the march towards the match on Saturday between Inter and Milan Borja Valero tells a particular anecdote linked to the derby on 9 February 2020 won by the Nerazzurri with a sensational comeback from 2-0 to 4-2: “There was a derby in which we lost 2-0, it was incredible. At the end of the first half we were devastated. There were some comrades who were arguing. Mr. Antonio Conte arrived and said: ‘So I want you, I want you to fight’. Someone tried to separate them, but he replied: ‘No, it’s good for them, let them fight!’. Then we went back to the field and we slaughtered them. “