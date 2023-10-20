The Criminal Court number 15 of Madrid has acquitted Borja Thyssen and his wife Blanca Cuesta of a crime against the Public Treasury of which they had been accused of allegedly defrauding the Treasury of 336,000 euros in relation to the transfer of shares in a company linked to your villa in Ibiza.

This is stated in a sentence, to which Europa Press had access and which can be appealed, in which the son of Baroness Thyssen and his wife are exonerated from the aforementioned crime.

In the resolution, the judge argues that it has not been possible to prove that the marriage simulated a legal transaction to hide benefits from the Public Treasury, pointing out that the operation “cannot be considered an operation aimed at hiding a taxable event.”

Specifically, the prosecutor accused them of having defrauded the public coffers of a total of 336,417.89 euros corresponding to the fiscal year of 2010. The Prosecutor’s Office initially requested three years in prison but reduced its request for a sentence to one year.

Prosecutor’s Indictment



According to the Prosecutor’s Office, on February 26, 2010, the transfer of the social shares of Cas Capetó (of which Blanca Cuesta was the sole manager) took place, by virtue of three public deeds of sale granted by each of the three participants in the mentioned society.

The participants were Borja (owner of 50% of the shares), Blanca (owner of 40%) and the company Caribean Breeze (owner of 10%), in favor of many other Dutch companies: Princess Four BV, Hermosa Beach Holding BV and Martínez Investments BV.

The Prosecutor’s Office emphasizes that the assets of Cas Capetó consisted mainly of a house in Ibiza, which lacked hired personnel and without any economic activity, and that the total price paid for said operation amounted to 9,700,000 euros, which were entered into the bank account of which Borja was the owner.

Of the total transferred, 4,197,345.63 euros corresponded to the sale of the shares owned by Borja; 3,357,881.78 euros corresponded to the sale of the shares owned by Blanca; 839,463.85 euros corresponded to the sale of the shares owned by Caribean Breeze and 1,305,308.81 euros came from the onerous transfer of a credit that Borja Thyssen-Bornemisza claimed to be the owner of against the company Cas Capetó.

Both defendants submitted on time the personal income tax return corresponding to the 2010 financial year in the joint taxation modality, in which they declared a capital gain of 2,206,527.50 euros from the sale of the Cas Capetó shares when the actual gain obtained by the accused with the sale of such shares amounted to 3,792,564.92 euros, “thus hiding the amount of 1,586,037.39 euros from the Public Treasury.”

And, according to the Prosecutor’s Office, the capital gain that the accused hid also comes from the sale of shares carried out through Caribean Breeze, which in reality is a “simulated” operation.

Absence in the annual accounts



Borja (70% of the shares) and Blanca (30%) were the owners of said company. Both also appeared as administrators without the existence of workers, operations with third parties being recorded in any database and without the Annual Accounts for any financial year being deposited in the Commercial Registry.

In fact, they did not file a corporate tax return in any financial year, except in 2005, after the start of inspection actions.

This “inactive” company was filed by the defendants at the time of the acquisition of the shares of Cas Capetó carried out by virtue of a public deed dated December 14, 2005, simulating the acquisition of 10% of the shares of Cas Capetó by Caribbean Breeze.

Thus, while Borja formally acquired only 50% of them, Blanca acquired 40%. «The acquisition of the shares of Cas Capeto in the manner described constituted a simulated legal transaction, the real transaction desired by the parties being the acquisition by ABTB of 57% of the Cas Capeto company and by Blanca, the remaining 43%.

The sole purpose of the introduction of the inactive legal entity was to avoid the relationship of the true taxable person with the taxable event,” adds the Prosecutor’s Office.

Neither of the two accused paid it in their personal income tax return for the 2010 financial year, “guided by a desire to obtain an illicit tax benefit” and, consequently, in the opinion of the Prosecutor’s Office, “it is appropriate to impute to them the capital gain obtained from the sale of the shares of Cas Capetó SL.

Likewise, the Prosecutor’s Office also emphasizes that the “onerous” transfer of 1,305,308.81 euros of Borja’s alleged credit against Cas Capetó is not justified and that said amount of money constitutes “in reality a higher price for the sale of the shares.” by Cas Capeto.

Illegal tax benefit



In order to obtain an illicit tax benefit, the transfers made by Borja to the accounts of Cas Capetó, recorded in the years 2005 to 2007 as “current account with partners” and since 2008 as “partners’ contributions” and “Borja Thyssen », came to be considered as own funds and when the time came for the sale of the Cas Capetó shares, they were considered as a «transfer of a credit», although they actually constituted a fictitious liability, since it was really income that had The purpose is to benefit its partner through the use and enjoyment of the house owned by Cas Capetó and its consumption.

Thus, the current consumption inherent to the use and enjoyment of the home owned by Cas Capetó (which the accused and their family enjoyed), the adaptation of the home, the acquisition of furniture or technical installations are recorded against these accounts, even The private security of the accused and their children, or the acquisition of diet or wellness products were paid with funds from the accused that were recorded against the accounts “checking account with partners” and “partner contributions.”

That is, Borja made transfers to Cas Capetó, but then received a series of goods and services that should have been taxed as remuneration in kind (which he did not do).

For all these reasons, “it cannot be accepted” that the amount of 1,305,308.71 euros constitutes a claim by Borja against the company, but rather a higher price for the sale of Cas Capetó’s shares.

«Taking into account the acquisition price of the company and the transfer price of the Cas Capetó company and the proven associated expenses, the capital gain obtained in 2010, not declared by the defendants, amounts to 1,586,037.39 euros.

The amount defrauded in relation to said undeclared capital gain amounts to 336,417.89 euros,” concludes the Prosecutor’s Office.