The Sports faces a decisive duel with the Ray Majadahonda and he does it without his two top scorers. Miku and Quiles will not be in Riazorbut Borja Jiménez is calm because he has left Santa’s bullet. The youth striker, the great pearl of the quarry, will be responsible for the goal and the coach has absolute faith in him. He also talks about the mentality with which the team faces the end of the course:

Lead: “I think it’s a very good opportunity for Noel. And it won’t be the first. He’s already played accompanied by Miku or Quiles, sometimes both… this week we’ll also give him companions. But I don’t think it’s too much responsibility. He has A lot of nerve, he always wants to participate and I’m very calm because the confidence in Noel is very great. I don’t think he has to take it personally to assume responsibility. The goals can be scored by him or by those who play up there”.

play-off: “My speech and how I see things is to win tomorrow. There is no more. Win, win, win and win again. Then when the league is over, the classification will say if we are first, second or third. We have to win every week, no look at what Racing, Rayo or Racing de Ferrol do. The goal depends on ourselves. It goes through our victories. It doesn’t matter what the others do. Getting promoted or not will depend on what we do. The goal is still in our hands and what we have to do is win games”.

Villasuso: “You have asked me a lot about the confidence of the club, of the sports management… what I came to reaffirm is that. A clear message that we are the people who were committed to taking the team to professional football. That the that we are here are the ones that are going to achieve it. It’s not that they ratified me. He spoke for everyone. Not only the coach, he was very clear in that aspect”.