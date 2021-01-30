The National Team plays on Tuesday in Las Rozas against Slovenia (20:45) the second match of the 2022 European qualification phase, to be held in the Netherlands. Spain started with a landslide in December against Latvia (7-0) and last Friday they had to play in Switzerland. However, the National Team detected a positive among those summoned and only six players were able to stay in the concentration (those who had already passed the virus and have antibodies). Borja was one of them.

Fede Vidal, also confined, called nine more players. The rest of the previous call, including the coaching staff, became confined. Finally, the match against Switzerland was postponed due to two positives in the Swiss national team … when Spain was already in Barajas to travel. Previously, in this call, the great novelty was Borja, the Movistar wing. The Madrilenian reviews in AS his feelings after his return to the National Team … eight years later, and this time to play an official match.

-During these years, the song “Borja Selección” was a classic in Movistar matches. How do you feel after this call?

The truth is that I am very happy, wanting to work and give my best so that it is not the last. I debuted in 2013 (I scored two goals against Belgium in a friendly match) with 20 years old … and now back with 28. You realize that time passes very quickly.

– Was it expected to be on the initial list?

Honestly no. After a training session, the Movistar press partner (Sandra) came and told me: Borja, you’ve been summoned! At first I didn’t believe it. I thought it would be someone else, but it was actually me. The companions also found out and congratulated me. It was a nice end of training.

– They have been many years fighting to return and now the opportunity arrives. What assessment do you make?

The previous time I came it was almost more because of my performance at Caja Segovia, since I had just arrived at Movistar. Now, being one of the captains of the club and in full maturity, it means that work and effort give you results. I consider it an award for the trajectory of all these years … and now to fight to keep coming.

-What atmosphere has been found within the group?

Very good, it shows that it is a block that has been known for a long time. In the room it was my turn when I arrived with Carlos Ortiz, the captain and partner for many years in Movistar. In training I try to adapt as quickly as possible to the game system and what the coach asks of me.

-What is coach Fede Vidal asking of you?

He called me a couple of days after announcing the call to speak individually and gave me a lot of confidence. He asked me to do an extension of what I did in my club, to be myself and to be calm.

-It is being an intense 2021 … and the next weeks, at club level, will be demanding.

The truth is that what a year. At the beginning of the month we could not train due to the snowfall, then we had postponements due to the pandemic … tough weeks of two games are coming, but playing is what we like and that we want: Selection, League, Cup, Champions … it is a It is a privilege to play games like this and you have to face it with the utmost conviction.