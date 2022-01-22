The semi-final between Colombia and Argentina in the last Copa América in Brazil he continues to give something to talk about. The controversial performance of the Argentine goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez It is still well remembered by Colombian players.

In the run-up to the qualifying duel on February 1, one of the protagonists of that day chose to heat up the confrontation with an accurate message to the goalkeeper who plays at Aston Villa.

In dialogue with ‘El Heraldo’, Miguel Angel Borgia He spoke about his call to the National Team, the upcoming duels against Peruvians and Argentines and the reunion with Martínez.

Borgia’s message

“In the midst of the illusion of seeing Colombia in Qatar, one is filled with great joy when seeing that there are many options for the teacher to choose from. If tomorrow a player is injured, God forbid, we will surely have a good replacement”, said the scorer about the crucial games thinking about qualifying for the World Cup.

Borja called for calm and assured that “we must beat Peru first.” The confrontation against the Incas is scheduled for next January 28.

However, the star signing of Junior did not miss an opportunity to remember the most recent duel with the Argentines, when they eliminated the Tricolor on penalties.

And it is that that night in Brasília, despite the shouts of the Argentine goalkeeper, Borja did not forgive and celebrated with his particular dance.

He just took the opportunity to send a message to ‘Dibu’. When asked what he would say to him, he replied: “There will be no room to talk to him after he scores goals.”

Borja thinks about the National Team

Finally, the striker pointed out that the absence of Lionel Messi in Scaloni’s team does not take away his power. “The Argentine National Team has played very well with Messi and without Messi. It’s not leaving aside a great figure, but facing Argentina is going to be very complicated”, he mentioned.

It is worth remembering that in the last two games between Colombia and Argentina, Borja scored. He made the final 2-2 in that qualifying duel in Barranquilla and the goal already mentioned in the penalty shootout during the 2020 Copa América.

