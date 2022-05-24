June has not yet arrived and Elche faces an atypical market, with more than three months to plan the next season in the First Division. The club has 19 players with a valid contract, of which two or three may leave the squad, and between seven or eight signings are expected. Borja Sánchez is one of Christian Bragarnik’s targets, as is Jaime Seoane. However, his high price, as a free player, makes his incorporation impossible right now. Both are released on June 30.

Borja Sánchez, 26, is a footballer whose contract ends at the end of the season after having played for Real Oviedo for the last four seasons. This season he has made 39 games in the Second Division, with four goals, and this coming weekend he will check the options of his city’s team to qualify for the playoffs. He can play inside on the left, with a changed leg, to leave the band free for the side or lane. Or as a midfielder, behind the striker. He is a player who, without being fast, has good stride and height, with class and quality in oriented controls.

Christian Bragarnik has confirmed that “Borja is a boy who we evaluated last semester and in Oviedo he had a great season”. “Borjita is a possibility that we will be evaluating, although there are many more boys that we like,” she acknowledged. He is an emerging player, with a Pastore profile and a whole career to go. He began to dazzle at Fuenlabrada and went through the subsidiaries of Real Mallorca and Real Madrid, until he arrived to be a prophet in his land and establish himself as an outstanding player for Real Oviedo. He sounded for Granada, now relegated, and now the sports director of the Oviedo club could try to convince him to go to Getafe.

Seoane walks away

Elche came to put on Huesca’s table, last summer, four million euros for the transfer of Jaime Seoane, which will also be released on June 30. His file was then smaller and the purchase could be amortized over the years that he signed with Elche. However, Huesca refused to sell him to aspire to promotion and has not even entered the promotion promotion. Now the 25-year-old from Madrid is also free.

Bragarnik has also referred to this playerr: “Seoane is one of the players we like. We made a good offer, a year ago, when he had other economic expectations. The investment, with the amortization, gave us; but now that he is free, not. His salary expectations are very important and move away from our reality. We are not going to lose the line and we must respect the squad we have. I cannot haggle with Pere, who has given us a lot, and give it to another who comes from outside. It is the motto of the property : Value what we have”.