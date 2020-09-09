Hercules: Falcon; Olmedo, Armando, Teo Quintero, Nani; Javi Pérez, Erice, Pedro Torres, Borja; Acuña and Benja. Additionally they performed: Adri López, Raúl, Sergi, Solbes, Juliá, Alfaro, Eboko, Abde, Diego Benito and Marco Valero.

UCAM Murcia: Aguirre; Gurdiel, Booker, Josete, Chacartegui, Mounir; Mustafá, Ayala, Tropi, De Vicente; and Aketxe. Additionally performed: Biel Ribas, Víctor, Sergio León, Javi Moreno, Álex Camacho, Pau Pérez and Ramón Martínez.

Targets: 1-0 (45 ‘): Borja Martínez, from a penalty.

Referee: Moreno Muñoz, Murcian. Chacartegui was despatched off for a double yellow. He admonished Josete, Gurdiel, Juliá, Armando and Solbes.

Stadium: Pinatar Enviornment. No viewers.