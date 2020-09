Enneagram 7. The multi-tasker. Growing one step closer every day to leaving my legacy.

Referee: Moreno Muñoz, Murcian. Chacartegui was despatched off for a double yellow. He admonished Josete, Gurdiel, Juliá, Armando and Solbes.

I Agree

This website uses cookies. By continuing to use this website you are giving consent to cookies being used. Visit our Privacy and Cookie Policy