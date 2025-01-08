New actor in the real estate sector. Borja Ortega, former CEO of BNP Paribas Real Estate, and Ignacio Sobrino, former national investment director of JLL, have teamed up with Diaphanum to launch a new real estate manager: Diaphanum Real Estate. It is an entity specialized in the investment, management and divestment of real estate projects that will offer comprehensive and innovative solutions to private assets.

“Diaphanum Real Estate was born with the mission of transforming the way real estate assets are bought, sold and managed, offering a innovative, personalized and professional approach adapted to each of the clients’ needs,” explains the company.

This new entity is committed to developing three lines of business: advice and structuring of operations with real estate assets, for their subsequent administration and management.

The joining of Diaphanum Real Estate to the Diaphanum Group will allow synergies that will translate into investment solutions for all those clients with high net worth, explain from the group, which also has Diaphanum Sociedad de Valores and with IronIA Fintech, a fund platform that gives investors access to the entire range of investment funds on the market.

Borja Ortega founded this new project after leading BNP Paribas Real Estate since November 2020. Previously, he spent 14 years developing his career at JLL as Head of Capital Markets and Chief Commercial Officer, and at other leading firms in the real estate sector.

On the other hand, Ignacio Sobrino developed his professional career for 16 years at JLL, holding the position of national investment director in recent years and being Head of Office Business in Spain or director of Wealth Management. Previously, he was head of business development at Savills for over three years.

Rafael Gascó Sales, president of Diaphanum, points out that “the idea of ​​creating a specific entity focused on Real Estate is something we have been working on for a long time, but we wanted to find the right moment and, above all, the right professionals. , who had the required experience, recognition and knowledge of the market, and who shared the comprehensive vision in the management of client advice, applied to the real estate business.

The launch of Diaphanum Real Estate is part of a strategic plan that the Diaphanum Group is developing to expand the service portfolio that it offers to its clients and reach new markets and regions. In this sense, The entity has recently opened a new office in Barcelonato provide service to the private banking market in Catalonia, which allows Diaphanum to advance the capillarity of its project.

Similarly, the securities company has also reinforced its commercial team in Madrid a few months ago, with a unit dedicated exclusively to the management of the assets of clients from the Latin American market.