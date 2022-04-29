It was brief and at the same time resounding Borja Jimenez in his vision of Menudo case. After this morning the blue and white club announced the Sevillian’s termination, the coach did not want to go into too many details, although he did give the just ones when speaking of a decision “based on the values ​​that the shield must respect”. He also gave his opinion on the resolution of Bilbao Athletic’s improper line-up and, of course, on the decisive match against UD Logroñés:

Slight: “The club has issued a statement and that’s it. The dressing room is fine, it has once again shown the unity it has. That’s where the good work of the group comes out. We have a very good group, one of the best I’ve led in these years. It’s a decision of the sports management, of the club. After the Talavera match they tell me what has happened, but I am not a spokesperson to give an exit, as I have not been to give tickets. After what happens, the club makes the decision based on the values ​​that it believes should be respected by the shield, the club itself and what we want Deportivo to be“.

Athletic Bilbao: “I still think that we are right and even more so after reading the resolution. I read it and when I see the final agreement the first feeling is disbelief. But if we take refuge in the fact that there is a case that is the same, identical, with a different resolution… The procedure is still the same as it was a few years ago. The Competition had not given the reason either, and the Appeal then yes. It is the same case, it would not make sense that in the same situation, once one thing is said and then the opposite. We are calm in that aspect. I have those two points. I don’t know much about the law, but reading the resolution makes it clear to me that we are right”.

UD Logrones: “He has changed his coach and with him the way of attacking and defending. He was one of the candidates for first place and promotion, a recently relegated player with a significant investment. A strong bet. There is a lot at stake to be in the playoffs and we will find a team that will surprise us with its eye-catching proposal. It comes from losing two in a row against Racing de Santander and Ferrol, but without making much merit to lose those games. They were even matches. It’s an important game because we want that second place and the final stretch of the calendar is coming to add the maximum possible points. It is our requirement.”