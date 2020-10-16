The week of selections and with the teams (in the box) exercising in the storage room of their sports cities, Real Madrid recovered one of those recurring debates of recent months, since absolute silence is impossible in Valdebebas. The composition of the forward and what to do with Luka Jovic, whose continuity this summer, a year after costing 60 million and scoring just two goals, was at the forward. Borja Mayoral, on loan for the next two seasons at Roma, raised the question: “Zidane wanted me to stay. I think the club listened to him and that is why he wanted to get Jovic out, “said the Madrid striker in Italy before regretting entering that puddle and apologizing. This Friday, Zizou, the aforementioned, appeared again after 15 days of work in the shadow of Valdebebas and, when asked, assuming that indeed he did not want the Serbian to remain on the squad, he pulled on his ironic smile and assured: ” I have asked Jovic. We spoke with the club ”, he warned. “Everyone can say what they want [en referencia a que él no contaba con el balcánico] and I’m not going to get involved. But talking nonsense … is what it is. I talk to the players and they are private things. The important thing is to be honest with them ”, he settled.

