The priority positions to be reinforced in Valencia are that of a defender and a midfielder. They were at the beginning of last week, as AS reported last Thursday, and they continue to be after the sale of Rodrigo Moreno. Anil Murthy has gathered this Monday in Paterna with Javi Gracia and Miguel Ángel Corona and the conclusion regarding reinforcements is as commented. This implies that Borja Mayoral will have to keep waiting to Valencia, a club that had told him that after Rodrigo’s departure, he would face his hiring, or focus on another of the proposals that you have on your table.

Valencia keeps Borja Mayoral on its list of future players. In fact he is the best placed striker. But go conservative Peter Lim regarding financial disbursements in transfers and the Mayoral operation he parks until the priority incorporations are specified or some of the sales that Valencia has yet to make are completed (in the case of Cillessen or another footballer that arises by the market). Meanwhile, Mayoral has started exercising with Real Madrid today.

From the Mestalla club it is explained by mentioning the health crisis the (let’s say) caution when making signings. Lim is with a clenched fist because at Valencia they have their doubts that the season is going to unfold normally by Covid-19. They practically do not have any income from subscribers / box office; they know that commercials will be reduced and, without European competition to play, television income will be almost the only source of income … always that the pandemic does not alter the calendar script. What has been said, that is the argument that is given from Valencia to explain why they have not yet been reinforced two weeks from now from the start of the League and why now they paralyze any other operation (for example an advanced one like Borja’s) until they tie up priority positions.

Murthy, Gracia and Corona have reviewed the market situation and among the names that have been discussed, the one with the Watford Capoue midfielder. Gracia knows him and understands that he would add to a midfield reduced by the losses of Parejo and Coquelin. But their 32 years and its elevated token pull back to the property of Valencia, even assuming that the operation would only have options to be carried out if Watford accepted a transfer without any financial compensation. Hence his name is but is one more and with many conditions.