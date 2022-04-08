Borja Mayoral (25 years) has granted uan interview with AS in which analyzes the match against Madrid tomorrow (21:00) and his fruitful months in Getafe since his arrival in january on loan from Roma, a club where, in turn, he is on loan from the white club.

Real Madrid youth squad. Does that benefit or hinder a career?

Even Castilla win almost always and it’s easy. When you leave there on loan they are always waiting for you to see what you do. There is always pressure. Then you mature. With the departure to Wolfsburg and then to Levante I already gained experience, I stopped being a child or a promise.

How much does a kid believe in flattery?

When I was most euphoric in Madrid, my father grabbed me and told me: “It’s very good, but with my feet on the ground.” The environment is essential to be focused on learning and on a daily basis. You always have to be alert because football has no memory. The only formula is work and humility.

Has the Real Madrid train passed the Borja Mayoral station?

That train hasn’t escaped me yet, far from it. I have one year left on my contract with Real Madrid. I have already established myself in the elite and fulfilled many dreams, but I still have many to fulfill and I have a lot of time to prove things. Playing for Madrid is one of those dreams and it can happen at some point. They take me into account. I get pissed off sometimes with so much transfer, but it means that they don’t let me get away easily.

Do the dressing rooms of Madrid and Getafe have something to do with it?

Bit. I played with the best there. Cristiano, Modric… It is logical that there are many egos because they are all very good. You play every three days, there is a lot of pressure and everything happens very quickly. You can not lose. In Getafe different things are experienced and they are also very cool. It’s a very familiar club, I’m close to my people and the dressing room is the best I’ve come across in professional football.

It hasn’t just been indisputable for Quique. Why?

I have been a substitute more times than a starter, but I understand that I came to a team on the rise. We came to help and take a leap in quality and dynamism. The coach has to respect the ranks and the players who got Getafe out of a bad situation. He knows when we can help the team and I think this coaching staff is going to give me a lot for the future.

Will he start at the Bernabéu?

I hope. I already played there with Levante and it was very strange for me because you know everyone. Playing at the Bernabéu is something every player wants and it will be a very special day for me.

How many tickets have you been asked for?

A few. I’ve already called Chendo and he’s going to leave me the money.

It is said that it is worth paying a ticket to see Benzema. You know him well.

I followed him from the quarry, but he has never been like now in numbers and work. He is a very complete striker who breaks all rival schemes. He moves all over the field, in the area, outside, into space… he has acquired the maturity of captain and boss inside the locker room.

And the rest?

Courtois is in a spectacular moment, Alaba and Militao are incredible, Modric at 36 years old at a brutal level, Vinicius, Rodrygo, Asensio. They have great players on all sides and they can hurt you at any time. You have to make a perfect match and take advantage of every little detail. Be very aggressive and don’t get marked early.

What game are we going to see on Saturday?

Difficult for both. He catches them in the middle of the tie against Chelsea and that will influence them. They will want to solve soon to be calm. Defensively we are strong and up front we have talent and a goal to take advantage of the few chances we have. We should play a long game.

In the Wanda they were already close to winning. What did they learn that day?

That there are key minutes at the beginning and at the end of each half in which we cannot relax.

I’m not going to ask him if he would celebrate a goal because I know the answer. What would your ideal match be like?

I will not say a result. I think Real Madrid will be league champions no matter what happens on Saturday. I would not like to screw up the league for Madrid, but I would also like to score. That whatever has to happen happens and that at the end of the game we feel proud of what we have done. It is one more game and we will try to do what we propose. Madrid is the most regular and has a good advantage. They cannot be trusted, but I think they will win the league.