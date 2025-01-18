Precisely that shot from eleven meters, decreed by the referee Melero López, caused one of the images of the crash beyond the one starring the French Atlético striker wasting such a clear opportunity.

Aided by the VAR, the referee signaled a debatable hand in the local areagiving the visitors the opportunity to at least equalize a match that was already slipping through their fingers.

The anger of the local technician

It was at that moment, when Melero López decreed the maximum penalty, when Borja Jiménez, coach of Leganésaddressed Diego Pablo Simeone, Atlético de Madrid coach, from his bench with a series of striking gestures.









The tenant of the pepinero bench came to tell the Argentine, once they awarded the penalty in favor of his team, that he then went to cry in the press roomperhaps reproaching him for his victimizing statements before the match, in which he complained that Real Madrid had always been favored by the referees after the whites’ cup match against Celta at the Bernabéu.

Before the start of the match in Butarque, Carlo Ancelotti, coach of Real Madrid, had also responded forcefully to Simeone’s words the day before: “I guess they are thorns that hurt.”

Apologies in the press room

After the meeting and with a cooler head, Borja Jiménez apologized in the press room for his gestures. “They caught me there making a gesture that in the heat of the battle and when there was the penalty… Well, between the benches we always say a lot of things to each other but without any bad intention, and I wanted to apologize because it doesn’t represent me.”

«It remains an anecdote. These are things that happen in football and always remain there, but I wanted to apologize to the Atleti bench because it does not represent me,” he concluded.