The Sevillian bullfighter Borja Jiménez has won the prestigious Golden Ear from National Radio of Spain, as was made official this Sunday night in the program “Clarín”, directed on the public channel by the journalist Rafa García, after the vote of the public – who has won for the second consecutive year – and the collaborators of the radio space.

It must be taken into account that Borja Jiménez has won this award with 21 votes, something that has rarely been achieved with such authority; Emilio de Justo has 7 points, Juan Ortega has 5, Roca Rey 4 points, Daniel Luque 2 points and Perera 1 point.

The golden iron has gone to the rancher Santiago Domecq for his important season in bullrings such as Madrid, Dax or Valencia.

Borja Jiménez, revelation bullfighter of 2023, has established 2024 as the axis of the season, in which he emerged as the top winner of San Isidro, in addition to triumphing strongly in bullrings such as Bilbao, Pamplona – where he paid with blood for his dedication – , Seville or his double in Salamanca, among many others.









The 2024 European season has ended with 42 runs in Europe, 74 ears and 2 tails. And this same month of November he has achieved tremendous triumphs in his confirmation of alternative in Acho – where he came out on his shoulders with two ears to the Núñez del Cuvillo bull run -, in the Ecuadorian fair of Latacunga – where he pardoned an Ortuño bull – and last Sunday his bullfighting had a deep impact in the Monumental Plaza México, where he took on his two San Constantine bulls and only steel prevented him from leaving on his shoulders.