Borja Iglesias (Santiago de Compostela, 1993) signed a year to remember after a metamorphosis full of self-improvement and character. He was the scoring soul of a Betis that won a title 17 years later. His goal in the final against Valencia is part of history. He does not want to take center stage and rather serve as a reflection of the collective merit, but his 20 goals in this 2022 have elevated him to being one of the players of the year and even to premiere with the Selection. For all this, he receives one of the AS Sports Awards for this 2022. In this interview with ASHe does not hesitate to talk about each internal struggle to reach the level that today makes him one of the forwards of the moment.

AS Sports Award 2022. What does it mean?

He is proud, one always wants to be valued for his performance. It’s nice, but it really emphasizes the level that the team is showing.

Is it the best year of your career?

I think so, there were very good years in other teams. But I think that it is the moment of more maturity and that I have felt more comfortable. And I played at my best level.

What is left with?

It has been a very beautiful year for me, also complicated at times. I knew how to keep calm in bad times and I enjoyed the good ones so much that they last over time. The Cup was incredible, enjoying it in our city was wonderful.

If we go back to January. Did she think of everything that would come?

Maybe not exactly the same, but I would dream about it. I put myself in the good, in the important challenges. Sometimes expectations are not met, but this time at a professional level they were met.

“I don’t think I’m different from the others, I like being close to people”

He found definitive stability at Betis. What were the keys?

The first year and a half was hard, I couldn’t quite find myself in the game and that worried me. I wanted to add my value to the team. As of January of the following year, the reality was different. It was all comfortable, I was growing. In that sense, when you reach that confidence, you perform better.

Pellegrini rotates a lot. He doesn’t always play. And that does not affect his game or his numbers.

I learned to enjoy. Pellegrini thought that these rotations were good for the group, I began to understand that it was going to be like that. You prepare in a different way, trying to put all your energy into what you do that day. We are aware that it is a decision that is made for the good of the group and it is my greatest learning.

What do you remember of that Copa del Rey final?

The first thing I remember is when the game ended and I saw my family and friends. Seeing the happiness of all those who support us was something very emotional. The club put a lot of energy into getting that back to life. You had to break that barrier that was put in front. And we got it.



Borja Iglesias poses for AS. TONI RODRIGUEZ (AS DAILY)

When you arrived at Betis, did you dream of a moment like this?

I come for things like this. It was a differential factor, I saw the ability to fight for beautiful and important things. Searching for a title is very nice. You feel that you can compete in any game, we have achieved that.

And now? Beyond game by game, what do you dream of?

There are many upcoming challenges, such as the fight in the League for the Champions League, I dream of the Super Cup, which is close and will be equalized. It’s a different time of the season. I dream of playing a good role again in the Cup and in Europe. We are trained.

Are there thorns stuck in?

There always are… That tie that ended at the last minute against Eintracht, my expulsion against Sevilla… We did our best and details escaped. You have to iron out those situations.

And in September… he debuted with the National Team.

It was incredible, it is a dream for any player. It’s like a historic milestone in one’s career. I am very grateful to my colleagues, they helped me to be there.

And the World Cup?

Football is making decisions, the coach has the difficulty of choosing between everyone, there is no rancor and I will continue working to return.

“I ask for health in 2023, we are privileged if we are healthy”

What do you ask of 2023?

I ask you for health, sometimes we forget that we are privileged when we are healthy, and it is not that simple. In our profession there is risk with injuries. Then we will enjoy the moments, good or bad. In bad times I will try to help me to be a better person and player.

In January 2021, it seems that it all started against Real Sociedad. What changed there?

I think it was a special day, I had been working for a long time to get out of a complicated situation. There was added pressure. That day was a release, I felt more comfortable afterwards. My perception of myself had changed.

What happened before?

On an emotional level, I always tried to be calm, to see everything objectively. The idea was to work and be prepared. There were moments that cost me more.

Do you remember a bad moment from the past when you experience the happiness of the present?

I like to think about it, yes. I learned very well from that experience, as a player and as a person. We think “what a bad luck”, and what we have to do is look for the formula or how that can contribute to us and improve it with oneself. I am very happy because now in difficult moments I relativize it. Great moments are not eternal.

Many see him as a happy person. Perhaps because of the treatment with the fans…

The reality is that I feel that way because when I was little I liked those attitudes. I don’t think it’s different, I feel that way and I’m very comfortable.

“In the Betis dressing room there is a special synergy and that is differential”

And then there is the wardrobe. Is the good atmosphere between you so noticeable?

What is seen comes naturally. It has more value for the group, it is not forced. The group is fantastic. At the time of Zaragoza, Celta, Espanyol there was also a great atmosphere. But it wasn’t like that. When I arrived at Betis there was a healthy group, but the connection that there is now was not there. That strengthens everyone’s relationship. There is a nice synergy. I think then that is differential. There are moments in which the situation is not the most comfortable, and there you see that there is no problem. And it is thanks to this. When it comes out so easy it’s a luxury.

It seems that there is a crisis of forwards. False nines on stage, schemes without a battering ram…

And I am a classic nine, although now you have to contribute many things. The nine now feels more useful in the game, it is very enjoyable. There are different approaches and there is no single way to win. I like to play with a striker because I am, it is my natural state. I understand that in some situations it may be exchanged for someone not referenced. I try to learn from that too. It makes me more complete to see what another footballer in my position can do without being a nine.