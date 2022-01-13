Borja Iglesias placeholder image wants more after a first part of the season in which he left good numbers and different feelings. His role at Betis now takes a turn due to the Willian José’s injury and is presented as the main asset of Manuel Pellegrini to play as tip. It is not the only one, but it seems destined to have a preferential place in the derby next Saturday in the Copa del Rey. The panda pretends to find his best version to banish ghosts and give one more boost to its performance in Heliopolis. He has the confidence of his coach and that of his teammates. To this he adds the challenge of firmly grasping the ownership so as not to give it up with a view to high-level matches such as next Saturday against Sevilla.

Pellegrini is aware of that need for player take a qualitative leap on the grass. He not only wants that to translate into goals, but into a most determining role in the last meters, with more significance in the game of his team. His figures reflect his intentions since the start of the campaign: scored eight goals between the three competitions despite not being a fixture in the coach’s scheme against the competition of the now injured Willian José. Your sights are on repeat the second part of Past course. He scored twelve goals from the end of January to May and showed that his ability to hit is a reality. Pellegrini clings to this, he wants that differential role your player’s back on the scene.

LaLiga Santander * Data updated as of January 12, 2022

The derby is presented as an opportunity for the Galician, who had to sacrifice himself to him Vallecano Ray being changed before the break due to the expulsion of Álex Moreno. The variants that your technician handles are also on the table: Juanmi opts for a site that is both heeled on the left like tip. His goals support that possibility. Too there is the Fekir road, that he acted as the most advanced man in certain circumstances and Pellegrini is very confident in his relevant role in the last meters. Are viable alternatives to a Borja Iglesias that at the moment only thinks in contributing all his football to the green and white set. With the competition minimized, he wants to take a level leap to his current campaign in the cup derby.