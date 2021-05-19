In just over five months Borja Iglesias has completely turned his situation around Betis. The fault is his nine goals during 2021 in the League, eight of which have served to add at least one point, and another two goals in the Cup that gave the classification in the second round against Real Sociedad. That January comeback night, by the way, was the beginning of a scoring streak that has completely changed the status of a footballer who at the beginning of the year asked for a change of scene. Celta, among others, was interested in his transfer but the need for money and the transfer of Paraguayan Antonio Sanabria to Torino ended up leaving him at Benito Villamarín. And Manuel Pellegrini celebrates it.

In a few weeks, Borja has gone from loan meat to almost essential. The Galician striker will have a safe place in the next verdiblanca squad Unless a club dares to equal or approach the around 30 million euros that Betis paid for him to Espanyol in the summer of 2019. The second most expensive transfer in the history of the Verdiblanco club, only behind the Brazilian Denilson de Oliveira in 1997. Perhaps a mental slab for Borja, who He only scored three league goals last season and in the first round of this championship he had seen the door only once.

Borja Iglesias has scored many goals this year and most of them quite important: against Huesca, a goal and three points to leave Betis in Europe. Against Deportivo Alavés, two goals and a comeback. Against Granada, two targets and a victory for Pellegrini’s men. Only his goal against Barcelona, ​​in Heliópolis, ended up being sterile.

Without reaching the level, the sensations or the numbers at Zaragoza or Espanyol, what was invested in him no longer seems so crazy. Manuel Pellegrini has Borja for the 2021-22 squad and Betis is not considering signing another striker unless, something more likely, that Juanmi or especially Loren Morón leave. Offers are expected in Marbella that represent a capital gain, although another thing will be that he wants to go to a league in northern Europe.

The tip of Compostela still has three more years on his contract at Villamarín. He turned 28 in January and His intention is to be one of the important footballers in Verdiblanco and make his debut with Spain.