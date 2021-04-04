Borja Iglesias was one of the protagonists of Betis in the draw against Elche. The striker opened the scoring, but a strong blow against the post meant his change later due to his pain in an area near his hip. This is how he explained it in words after the duel: “I’m sore, but fine. I have about six staples when a wound opens. I was in pain from the impact and I couldn’t continue. My leg fell asleep.”

He analyzed the keys of the tables signed by the verdiblancos: “I saw the game halfway, we couldn’t take advantage of that 0-2 situation. They tied, we tried, but we weren’t quite fine up.”

It also affected the difficulties: “The game was complicated, they played aggressively and did well. We were not entirely comfortable, but we fought for the game and we are doing well.”

Looking to the future and the fight for Europe: “We knew it was going to be like this. The teams put everything into the fight for the objectives. We must continue in our line and look for the best version of Betis in the games that remain.”