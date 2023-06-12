Borja Iglesias and Aitor Ruibal, the two Betis footballers and also friends, have denounced homophobic attacks after receiving a flood of insults on social networks for both wearing a bag. The lack of respect towards the two members of the Verdiblanca first team came after they both posed for a photo on the occasion of the wedding of a member of the Betis coaching staff. Along with Borja and Aitor, Víctor Ruiz and Juanmi, teammates, as well as Camarasa, now in the ranks of Oviedo and until the last winter market also a Betis footballer, also appear.

“After the frustrated attempts by a noisy minority to ridicule my partner Borja Iglesias and me, in reference to our clothing, as well as its supposed link to our sexual orientation, I just want to underline the importance of maintaining respect for any person , regardless of their sexual orientation or of any kind. I condemn homophobia, which evidently continues to exist to a greater or lesser extent, and I fight for its eradication, ”Aitor Ruibal himself stated on his social networks, sending a message to fight against this type of attitude.

“Every time these types of situations occur in reference to the phobias that still exist, they give me strength to continue fighting so that each one does and enjoys himself and others as he really wants,” he clarified, for his part, Borja Iglesias, a full international with Spain and top scorer for Betis this season with 15 goals.

“Thank you very much for all the messages of love that you always give me. And to those of you who are still in prehistory I send you a lot of encouragement. It has to be very difficult not to evolve and continue to condition oneself instead of enjoying how precious life is”, added Borja.

Borja Iglesias and Aitor Ruibal are two much-loved players in the Betis dressing room, where this good relationship extends to all the members of the squad. The two also stand out for an active social life in defense of freedoms from a markedly progressive character. Both have also received the support of numerous Betis fans and also outside the Verdiblanco team. One of them has been that of José Juan Romero, who was the coach of Aitor Ruibal in the Verdiblanco subsidiary. “You don’t have to give any explanation, anyone with a complex who makes you see it, maybe they have the problems. I wish football and life had many guys like you”, highlighted the current Ceuta coach.

