If this were a movie, the screenwriter would write a scene such that: (Int. ROOM – FAMILY HOUSE – SAN SEBASTIÁN – NIGHT – 1987) A young man named Borja (10 years) sits on the edge of the bed. It carries a somewhat worn pajamas. His hands hold a … Walkman with an almost religious devotion. The orange pad helmets are placed on the ears. Look at the device with expectation. Carefully enter a cassette tape inside. Press ‘Play’. Close your eyes. Gets carried away. Headphones sound (vo) what listens is not the new thing about Mondragón or Samantha Fox Orchestranumbers 1 of the 40 that year; That child listens to a recording that his mother had made directly from TV: the audio of ‘Welcome, Mister Marshall‘.

The best thing is that this would not be a comedy or a story of trips to the future about the inventor of the podcast, but the ‘biopic’ of Borja Cobeaga, the filmmaker who has most acidity portrayed the abnormality of Spanish normality in recent years.

The next scene – and so far the game of the script – is in the eight and a half bookstore in Madrid. Borja Cobeaga (47 years old) sits on a table to chat with cultural ABC of his life and work, of ‘Los Aitas’which premieres now in cinema; of ‘His Majesty‘, series that has released in prime video; of the copyright of the screenwriters, since he was president of LADY; of the vericuetos of artistic creation, of the Humor and posthumor… But just when sitting, Basque like him, he specifies a “host!” unexpected. Providence has just at the height of its eyes an original script of ‘faith of etearras’ typed of which it had already forgotten. Between that child and the current filmmaker there is much of the history of comedy in Spanish cinema in recent years.

“Listening to those films as if they were a Pódcast influenced in some ways to want to be a film director, because I imagined what I listened, I visualized it,” he acknowledges in the middle of a laugh drowned by the finding.

Actually, there must be something else. Redirect in the imagination what Juan Antonio Bardem, Miguel Mihura and Luis García Berlanga wrote to greet the Americans “with joy” had to modify the pituitary of that young man. Because yes, there is something from Berlanga in the presence of Cobeaga and also, obvious, in his sharp way of looking at society, although less in the way of conceiving a scene. And he doesn’t need to do.

-Then, the serious things of life must be approached with humor?

-The humor is a kind of salvation therapy. Mel Brooks said: «Why do I do so many Hitler jokes? Because I am neither a soldier nor a politician, I am a comic ». So my tool is also that, and that is why I have always seen humor as a revenge against reality and as a weapon of total relativization.

That is what the Borja Cobeaga Reflective, a filmmaker who speaks puso but without weight, with each phrase chewed by the previous reflection of those who has dedicated a life to this of sitting in front of a blank page and writing. Write a lot. Write more. Thus, even trying to unravel the mechanisms of humor, which are the same that move the threads of any neighbor’s lives.

Photogram of ‘Los Aitas’ and Borja Cobeaga Posado for ABC

David Herranz and Tania Sieira



Although before all that, Cobeaga was another younger with pasta glasses and a lot of cinema seen in the retina. A firecracker, go. “Pedantry is cured with age,” he says now. “I have the image of myself with 20 years at the university, and I already tell you that I was a person … In fact, as a director I have ended up trying to remove every trace of solemnity in what I do, because solemnity makes me very nervous,” he finishes.

It would be necessary to travel to the past to see the shorts that Cobaaga was late with his friends, before even ending at the University of the Basque Country. There would appear by reinterpreting ‘Beetlejuice’ or ‘1941‘, Spielberg’s comedy about Pearl Harbor’s attack before they could have canceled it for bad taste and offend those who always be offended, are on one shore or another of ideology. “I took it very seriously and my friends, no,” he exclaims as he travels with his memory to those memories. «I put special effects and everything, and from there to the short films that I then did somewhat older, which were already more elaborate things. Interestingly, the first attempts they were like very ‘Thrillers’ of psychopaths and things like that. They didn’t hit me anything. They were very bad. In fact, in the group of friends we made short, I was the majo, because my shorts were a chestnut, very intense, very solemn, like Kafkian nightmares. All pedantic and terrible ».

-I would like to be seen as a filmmaker who tries to make popular comedy who does not insult the intelligence of the spectator … and that lasts 90 minutes

The epiphany came later. He put himself in the abyss. If the next short one did not fit, he left the cinema to go “to TV or anything else.” He took the nonsense thanks to a joke, which is very serious: «Something click me, I found my way. When I saw that people laugh, that was very addictive. It is that if you think about it, what you have written at home is making a stranger laughing years later is strong ». It was 2001, the short one was titled ‘The first time’ and took the Goya by the hand of the Añrada Mariví Bilbao hiring a pringo kid to be his gigoló. “It was the first time I wrote based on people I knew, without the intention of making comedy, but then it was funny.” And he did not stop, despite the successes, failures and scripts that became millionaire films for which he charged misery. «I have had the best job offers after a failure. And that also has the good side that everything relativizes. It was, I think, the first lesson that the cinema gave me, although I misrepresented in a very beast way in everything that they had educated me, ”he explains, without imposture.

-When he talks about that glorious past does not seem very nostalgic …

-Stalgic zero. When I hear that “my parents had paid the entire mortgage, they had a house in the town, they had fixed work …”. Yes, but get to talk to your parents to see if they tell you it was as beautiful as you think.

Borja Cobeaga says just before starting talking about ‘Los Aitas’, the film with which he returns to the big screen eight years after his last title, that ‘faith of Etarras’ that was controversial from the poster and until he premiered and people saw it. Now he has gone to his childhood but without Walkman or filmmakers. In fact, in whom he sets the camera is in the parents (his explicitly honors him with a photo of yesteryear and putting the face of Juan Diego Botto). Those parents of the 80s, a generation of parents more lost than generation X. Without the (bad) authority of the predecessors or the tools of the successors, those ‘aitas’ were in a land of anyone who shows when they have to take their daughters to a rhythmic gymnastics competition in a Berlin where everything falls apart. «The material asked that it had to be a very melancholic comedy. It has to do, I think, with which I am attending more to the sentimental perhaps because of paternity, which is something that has accelerated in ‘Los Aitas’ but that I was already in ‘I do not like to drive’ ».

Bordering the fifties, both he and the old partner and eternal friend, Diego San José, are moving the limits of his humor. «Diego is attending more to the no jokeas he has done in ‘Celeste’. When you are not working for a franchise like ‘eight surnames …’ you allow yourself to play with a different humor in that there are no two jokes per minute.

-To see if they are going to end up making humor without humor …

-I want to do a thriller, which is my favorite genre … But what is, just like for years we did not want to make romantic comedy because we had already done a lot, now I want to make a very light and with many jokes.

In the end, at 47, Cobeaga has welcomed the spirit of that kid when doing what he wants. Or, at least, try. “I am in the second part of my career and as the number of projects is finite, what less to choose with which I can enjoy the process during the 3 or 4 years that lasts.” That is why he says, he presumes and with that humility and almost guilt that the Jesuits of San Sebastián taught him – who feels privileged to choose: «Basically, when time passes, what you want is control. Not even calling him power, it is something else, it is control, ”he finishes someone who considers himself a better screenwriter than director, but without knowing” why “:” If you ask any cinephile for 50 Spanish directors, maybe I am not, but if you ask him for 50 scriptwriters, I am sure. ”

-If that child looked at him, how would he like to be seen?

-As a filmmaker who tries to make popular comedy who does not insult the intelligence of the spectator, that is, the normal cinema that people like: a well written, well thought out and well done cinema that lasts 90 minutes.