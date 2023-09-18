Borja breaks the drought with River Plate: unusual goal and particular celebration, video

Miguel Ángel Borja reconciled himself with the goal in Argentina. On the fourth date of the League Cup, the Colombian once again tasted the honey of goals and He led the way in River Plate’s partial victory on Sarandí Arsenal.

(It may be of interest to you: Juan Guillermo Cuadrado announces news that mourns his family).

The 30-year-old striker He was once again a starter in the team led by Martín Demichelis after the controversy that arose in recent weeks between the Colombian player and the Argentine coach.

And Borja responded with a goal to the coach’s confidence. Only three minutes of play had passed in the Monumental de Núñez stadium, when The Colombian striker set his foot to open the scoring at dawn of the match against Arsenal.

Miguel Ángel threw himself to the ground to catch a pass from Santiago Simón and was fortunate that the ball hit his boot, rose and slipped past the rival goalkeeper who was left with no options before the unusual shot that made it 1-0 partial on the scoreboard.

In addition to the unusual goal, Miguel Ángel Borja starred in a celebration that caught the attention of the ‘millionaire’ fans and the Argentine media. The forward ran to the bench and embraced Demichelis in a hug to silence the rumors of a possible fight between the two and show his support for the coach who is reeling on the bench.

News in development…

More news in EL TIEMPO