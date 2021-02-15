Russia and Serbia are preparing for signing a draft strategic program for economic cooperation, reports TASS, referring to the statement by the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Yuri Borisov at a meeting with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic.

According to Borisov, Moscow and Belgrade have a “truly special” relationship based on historical friendship and spiritual closeness between the two peoples.

The Deputy Prime Minister noted that due to the coronavirus pandemic, the trade turnover between the countries in January-November last year decreased by 26.5% in annual terms, to $ 1.7 billion.However, it is planned that by the end of 2021 the volume of bilateral trade will reach $ 4 billion …

It is noted that during a working visit to Belgrade, Borisov will also examine Church of St. Sava, built with Russian support, and will take part in the award ceremony on the occasion of the Day of Statehood of Serbia.

We will remind, earlier on this holiday, the head of Serbia, Alexander Vucic Russian President Vladimir Putin congratulated.