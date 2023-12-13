Borisov: it is impossible to develop the economy and maintain national security without space

Economic development and maintaining national security is impossible without astronautics. This assessment was made by the General Director of the Roscosmos State Corporation Yuri Borisov at the plenary session of the X Congress “Innovative Practice: Science Plus Business”. This is reported by TASS.

“Today it is impossible to imagine the development of the Russian economy, and especially the provision of national security, without the space industry,” the head said.

Borisov added that space “cannot develop without interaction with fundamental science.” “Business today cannot live without space services, and as for culture and space, perhaps this is hardwired into our gene pool at the DNA level,” said the head of the state corporation.

Earlier, Borisov said that Russia has received a head start on the development of nuclear energy in space, but any delay will reduce the gap.