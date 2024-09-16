The death toll from floods caused by severe weather in Central Europe continues to rise. At least 15 people have lost their lives due to storm Boristhe worst in Europe since 1997.

The highest number of deaths was recorded in Romaniawhere six people lost their lives, while there are five certain victims in PolandThree people died due to bad weather in Austria where a firefighter died while trying to provide assistance and two people were found drowned in their homes. Also the Czech Republic register a victim.

To cope with the damage, Austrian Chancellor Karl Nehammer has set up an emergency fund worth 300 million euros. If needed, the fund will be increased, he said on ‘X’. Poland has introduced a 30-day ”state of natural disaster”, the prime minister’s office announced on ‘X’. In addition, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk said the country has allocated $260.31 million to help flood victims.

Czech Prime Minister Petr Fiala described a “difficult” situation in his country. The biggest problems, he said, are in southern Bohemia. Residents of Ostrava have been asked not to travel to the city.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz also said he was ready to help his European neighbors affected by the floods. He also said that water levels in Germany were rising and that the situation was being monitored closely.